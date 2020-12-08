Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords is coming to mobile on December 18

Aspyr and Lucasfilm has announced that the fan-favourite RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords will be coming to mobile devices on December 18. Set to bring the iconic title to iOS and Android devices, the full RPG will be available to purchase for $14.99 on the AppStore and on Google Play.

While the first Knights of the Old Republic game is already available to buy on mobile devices, this one will bring optimised touch-screen mobile controls to the sequel, as well as a whole list of favourite characters, beloved by fans of the series.

"Fans have been asking for a mobile version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II for so long, and we're thrilled to finally bring it to them," said Elizabeth Howard, Vice President of Publishing at Aspyr in a press release. "We're proud to continue working with Lucasfilm to bring classic titles like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II to modern platforms."

If you want to get ahead of the curve, pre-orders for the mobile RPG are now open, and can be accessed here for iOS and Android.