Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords full remake planned at Lucasfilm Games

If you've played Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, you'll know that while the sequel impressed a lot of fans when it initially released more than two decades ago, it also had a bit of a rushed ending. This was due to content missing from the game. Content that was restored on PC via mods and was meant to be added to the Nintendo Switch port of the game back in 2022.

That didn't happen, as Disney didn't know how it could properly acquire the work of the modders, leading to a false advertising suit being brought against the companies involved. Stephen Totilo of Game File recently dove into the lawsuit, the reasoning behind the DLC's cancellation, and gave us some interesting insight into the ongoing work for two KOTOR remakes.

First, the article reveals that Disney and Lucasfilm Games are planning to create a remake of KOTOR II. The project was initially called Juliet and was brought to Aspyr, but as the KOTOR 1 remake remains a priority right now, it seems unlikely we'll see the sequel get remade first.

Regarding the first KOTOR remake, apparently it has moved over to Mad Head Studios, the company behind the upcoming Clive Barkley's Hellraiser: Revival game. That studio does note it has another AAA game based on a famous and beloved IP in the works, so KOTOR could definitely fit the bill.

Even if the ideas of these remakes are sure to excite fans, we'll have to see if we can ever get a substantial update on them to bring that hype into reality.