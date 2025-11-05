Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic actress Jennifer Hale doesn't know what's going on with the remake

HQ

While voice actors are not often clued in on all the ins and outs of game development, sometimes they can let juicy bits of information slide. The actor for Edward Kenway in Assassin's Creed IV, for example, spoke about a potential remake we could see soon. On the other hand, there are some less encouraging updates about fan-favourite projects.

Jennifer Hale, voice acting royalty among game and animation fans, recently revealed she doesn't know what's going on with the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Hale said "There's a very steady flow of people who really love that universe. I have people constantly asking about a reboot or a sequel. My answer is, 'That's above my pay grade, but I certainly am excited for the possibility!'"

Hale played Bastila Shan in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, before playing her granddaughter Satele Shan in Star Wars: The Old Republic MMO. Hale simply might not have been asked to come back in for new dialogue, considering Saber's remake will be based on an old project, but if the KOTOR remake is to really throw off remaster shackles, it might have to do more than give us refreshed visuals. If it's ever to come out at all, that is.