Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's release date leaks

EA has had a bit of a slip up. Ahead of The Game Awards on Friday morning for us in Europe, one of the publisher's most anticipated projects has had its release date leaked on Steam, and that very project is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The Steam listing states that the game will debut as soon as March 15, 2023, and while neither EA nor Respawn has actually confirmed this yet, the fact that the game will be making an appearance during Geoff Keighley's showcase when it takes place from 1:00 GMT / 2:00 CET on December 9 basically affirms this date.