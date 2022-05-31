Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will have a darker tone to Fallen Order

When we got the official reveal of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor over the weekend, it became pretty clear that this title will feature a far darker tone than the original game did. As it's set five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a lot has happened in the galaxy and Jedi are still being ruthlessly hunted by the Sith, but as for how much darker this game will be, a recent interview with Respawn's Stig Asmussen on StarWars.com has delved into that.

"Yeah, you nailed it. Right there, that's the purpose in the tone of it, is to leave the player with a lot of questions but they're very intrigued," said Asmussen. "The game is all about survival. That's why it's called Jedi: Survivor. They are in dark times, and Cal and the crew are doing whatever it takes to stay alive. That might mean that they are making connections with people that, in other times, might be considered unsavory. Some of that is portrayed in the trailer, and again, I don't want to give anything away, but there's definitely a sense of... I don't want to spoil anything, sorry!"

So, we can expect unsavoury allies and all-out survival when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches in 2023. Check out the latest trailer below.