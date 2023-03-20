Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer teases a bigger and darker story

Could this be EA and Respawn's The Empire Strikes Back?

We were supposed to have been playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for a few days right now, but Respawn's anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order-sequel was delayed to April 28 back in January. Fortunately, we've received a nice compensation for the extra wait.

Respawn has, as promised last week, given us a new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This one focuses on the game's story by giving us glimpses of both big and small baddies, some old and new friends, a couple of impressive action sequences and a few cool-looking fights.

