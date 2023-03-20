Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer teases a bigger and darker story

HQ

We were supposed to have been playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for a few days right now, but Respawn's anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order-sequel was delayed to April 28 back in January. Fortunately, we've received a nice compensation for the extra wait.

Respawn has, as promised last week, given us a new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This one focuses on the game's story by giving us glimpses of both big and small baddies, some old and new friends, a couple of impressive action sequences and a few cool-looking fights.