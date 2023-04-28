Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Tips for becoming a Jedi Master

HQ

Now that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has arrived on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles, many of you are no doubt kicking off your adventure in this sequel set in A Galaxy Far, Far Away. While we've already published a review of the game, where we talk about our experience from a critical point of view, some of you might be looking for a few pointers to help get started and to survive in this challenging title. With this being the case, we've gathered eight tips that we wish we knew before starting Survivor.

HQ

Don't overcomplicate combat

Survivor lets you play around with an array of different Lightsaber stances that each allow Cal to attack in unique ways. The Dual-Wielded is quicker but weaker, Crossguard packs a punch but is sluggish, Blaster adds ranged capabilities, and so forth. You'll see tons of these options and want to use them all, but in practice, it's best to just learn the intricacies of a couple of stances and truly master them.

We'd suggest a balance between a better overall fighting stance, like Crossguard or Single, and then matching that up with a more niche style, like Blaster - if jetpack Stormtroopers are causing you grief - or Double-Bladed Lightsabers if you're being overwhelmed by enemy numbers.

This is an ad:

Remember, Jedi's aren't masters of all things relating to the Force. Some are better sword fighters while others are more adept with the Force itself. Don't strive to be a master of none, become a master of one... or two.

Choose a path that suits you... and stick to it

And following up the previous point, there are a lot of skill trees in Survivor and way more individual skills to unlock, so many that you will likely never fully upgrade Cal. So, determine the stances that suit you, figure out your style of play, and then specialise Cal to become better at those things.

This is an ad:

If you don't use the Confusion Force perk often, don't bother upgrading it, and likewise, if you're a fan of dragging and pushing Stormtroopers and Battle Droids around, then it might be an idea to improve your available Force and how easily you can regenerate it.

Complete the story first and foremost

It may seem like a strange thing to say, but leave exploration until you beat the main story. You'll come across plenty of goodies along this main beaten path anyhow, allowing you to improve Cal significantly, and to the point where the bosses and foes you'll face down the line won't be too much of a nuisance.

The reason why we suggest completing the story before exploring is because Survivor uses a level design style that reflects a Metroidvania game. You'll come across countless zones and sections that are impossible to open or pass through, and it's only until you find some new item or ability further through the story that these inaccessible areas become, well... accessible. So, just leave the exploration for the time being, wrap up the narrative, and then get back to mapping out and helping the natives of the galaxy with their minor ordeals.

It's ok to walk away

If you do decide to ignore our last point and want to venture off the beaten path, it's wise to know when to walk away from a problem. Often you'll come across an adversary that pounds you into the ground without breaking a sweat, and while you can theoretically always take down a foe in Survivor, since the game does not feature levelled enemies, it would be in your best interests to leave them to their business while you train up, learn some new moves and abilities, acquire some more Stim Canisters, and generally improve your combat techniques.

At the end of the day, that enemy will be there whenever you decide to come back.

Death markers can be helpful

When you are defeated in Survivor, the game will place a death marker on either the foe that defeated you or the place where you died. This appears as a bright gold glow, and when you enter it or damage a marked foe, it will refill your current health and Force metres, as well as reclaiming any experience toward a Skill Point.

You will often see this in combat and want to grab it instantly, in case you fail again and lose it permanently, but we're here to tell you that this can essentially serve as an extra Stim Canister when you need it. When times get tough, save BD-1's supply and instead walk over or damage the marked foe, and bam, the tables of a combat encounter can be well and truly flipped.

HQ

The Tactical Guide is your best friend

We as gamers don't pay enough attention to the databases and lore entries that developers use to bolster their titles. But we should. Especially in the case of Survivor. This guide is not only jam-packed with Star Wars lore and information that will whet the appetite of any fan of the sci-fi world, but it's also a great source of information if you find yourself stuck or struggling with a specific boss or enemy type.

In the Tactical Guide, you will find actual tips that talk about the mechanics and tricks that enemies use, allowing you to get the jump on them and beat them at their own game. As we shift to this digital era, the time of getting leaflets with cheat codes alongside games may be over, but these in-game databases and guides are often great substitutes.

Collectibles are a ticket to a stronger Cal

In a lot of games, collectibles are solely there to fill time and to give the player something else to do beyond the main gameplay, albeit while often sharing some extra narrative and story beats along the way. This is only partly true for Survivor, as here you can use certain collectibles as currency to be spent at vendors around the galaxy.

These vendors will not only open the door to new customisation options for Cal's appearance, BD-1's aesthetic, and colours and parts for Cal's Lightsaber, but they are a place to acquire Stim Canisters, extra Perk slots, and more. Simply bring Priorite Shards, Data Discs, Jedha Scrolls, and so on, to the respective correct vendors, and you can improve Cal significantly without needing to face off with some of the nasty world bosses.

Play your way

Survivor will always feed you tips about the best way to approach certain situations, and while they will help to some degree, we know that everyone wants to be their own kind of Jedi. So embrace that.

If you want to solely fight with the Blaster stance because of how that makes you feel like some sort of Han Solo-Luke Skywalker crossover, then do it. Likewise, if you want to constantly flip between stances anytime you reach a meditation point, don't let anyone tell you differently.

This is a game about being a Jedi, and while there are morals and codes to living that life, it's not the same as being under the thumb of the Empire, where rules and regulation dictate every aspect of life.

Hopefully these tips and tricks will not only help you become a Jedi Master but they'll help you better understand and enjoy the planets and galaxy that Respawn Entertainment has cooked up in this Star Wars sequel.