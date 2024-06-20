English
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor rated for PS4 and Xbox One

Could the game soon make its way to last-gen consoles.

Last year, we were told that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor would be coming to last-gen consoles. In an era where everything seems to focus on the now and the future, it was nice to see the PS4 and Xbox One get some love.

Now, it seems we're edging closer to that release, as a rating for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has popped up for PS4/Xbox One in Brazil. Now, this doesn't equate to an imminent release date announcement, but it is evidence pointing towards us getting the game fairly soon.

The question remains of how this game will perform on older machines. At launch, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor drew the ire of the PC community as it couldn't perform properly even on the most powerful rigs. Hopefully, well over a year after release, we'll see some major performance improvements that even allow a decade-old PS4 to give fans the chance to see the next steps of Cal Kestis' journey.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

