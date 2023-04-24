Star Wars Jedi: Survivor physical copies require a download to play

HQ

Many people have an idea about physical copies of games being something you can use for all of eternity, even if servers close in the future. In reality, it isn't that simple and it hasn't been for many years.

A prime example of this is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If you buy the physical copy, you still won't be able to fully enjoy it without a download. This was noted by VGC, as there is a fine print on the box cover explaining "download required". Exactly what this download is, is currently unknown. It could be that a part of the game can be played without it, or that it won't start at all.

It's likely this is related to the fact that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is 150GB, and that EA simply decided to not include everything to save money on the physical copy, or avoid making it more expensive.

The release is only four days away though, so hopefully we won't have to wait long for a proper confirmation of how much data you need to download to enjoy your physical game.