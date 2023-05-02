Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch targets performance issues

HQ

While the general consensus seems to be that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a hit, there are clear performance issues with the game, with some people experiencing worse situations than others. Developer Respawn Entertainment knows this and has formerly issued a statement where it said that the game "isn't performing to our standards" for a percentage of its players, and that there would be fixes and updates coming to correct that.

Well, we didn't have to wait too long for the first to debut, as a patch has now been released that tackles an array of bugs, crashes, graphical issues, and more. The patch has debuted already on PC, and comes to the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of the game today, and as for the exact patch notes, you can find them in the image below.