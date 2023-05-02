Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch targets performance issues

This comes after the developer noted that the game wasn't performing to its standards.

While the general consensus seems to be that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a hit, there are clear performance issues with the game, with some people experiencing worse situations than others. Developer Respawn Entertainment knows this and has formerly issued a statement where it said that the game "isn't performing to our standards" for a percentage of its players, and that there would be fixes and updates coming to correct that.

Well, we didn't have to wait too long for the first to debut, as a patch has now been released that tackles an array of bugs, crashes, graphical issues, and more. The patch has debuted already on PC, and comes to the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of the game today, and as for the exact patch notes, you can find them in the image below.

