Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch hopes to fix performance issues

While many were happy to learn Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to PS4 and Xbox One, some aired their concerns about how the game is already performing on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. Did this mean we'd have to live with these issues? Respawn said no back then, and now it's time to see if they were serious or not.

The studio has just released a new patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and it's a good sign that the developers highlight that it will make the game's performance mode much better. In fact, they've apparently completely reworked the 60 frames-per-second performance mode by disabling ray-tracing and improving the GPU and CPU usage.

That doesn't mean those preferring the quality mode will get the same old experience, as we're told this patch also leads to a much more stable 30 fps even if some graphical upgrades have been made.

Speaking of frame rate and such, the PS5 version now supports variable refresh rate and the PC version has received several improvements (including DLSS support). All of this on top of some bug fixes and tweaks you can read a tiny bit more about here.