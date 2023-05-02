Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is already the UK's second biggest launch of the year

Only Hogwarts Legacy remains ahead of the sci-fi sequel.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We knew that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was going to have a massive launch, but how exactly it would fare against the AAA blockbusters of 2023 so far was the big question. It turns out the answer is incredibly well.

As Gamesindustry.biz reports, Survivor has already had the second biggest game launch of the year in the UK, and it hasn't even been out for a week yet. The only title that Survivor failed to best was Hogwarts Legacy, which had a monumental launch itself.

In terms of the finer details of Survivor's release, we're told that the game is already the eighth biggest Star Wars boxed release of all-time in the UK, and that while it sold 35% worse than 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this offset can be attributed to the rise of digital game sales. Since Survivor was priced higher than Fallen Order, it's noted that revenue is only down 19% on what Fallen Order achieved.

For those wondering about the distribution of Survivor's physical copies, as is the typical trend as of late, PS5 accounted for the majority, with 82% of boxed sales, with Xbox Series only filling the remaining 18%.

As for what the UK boxed sales charts look like for the past week, with Survivor on top, Dead Island 2 only falls to second, with FIFA 23 coming in third, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in fourth, and Hogwarts Legacy in fifth.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Related texts

0
Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorScore

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Respawn is back for the second chapter in Cal Kestis' story, but does it improve on the brilliant Fallen Order's formula?



Loading next content