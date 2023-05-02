Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is already the UK's second biggest launch of the year

HQ

We knew that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was going to have a massive launch, but how exactly it would fare against the AAA blockbusters of 2023 so far was the big question. It turns out the answer is incredibly well.

As Gamesindustry.biz reports, Survivor has already had the second biggest game launch of the year in the UK, and it hasn't even been out for a week yet. The only title that Survivor failed to best was Hogwarts Legacy, which had a monumental launch itself.

In terms of the finer details of Survivor's release, we're told that the game is already the eighth biggest Star Wars boxed release of all-time in the UK, and that while it sold 35% worse than 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this offset can be attributed to the rise of digital game sales. Since Survivor was priced higher than Fallen Order, it's noted that revenue is only down 19% on what Fallen Order achieved.

For those wondering about the distribution of Survivor's physical copies, as is the typical trend as of late, PS5 accounted for the majority, with 82% of boxed sales, with Xbox Series only filling the remaining 18%.

As for what the UK boxed sales charts look like for the past week, with Survivor on top, Dead Island 2 only falls to second, with FIFA 23 coming in third, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in fourth, and Hogwarts Legacy in fifth.