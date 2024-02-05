English
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has won a Grammy

The game received the Score Soundtrack For Interactive Media award.

Now that the Grammys have their own award specifically dedicated to video games, we can finally see some more appreciation for gaming at ceremonies not purely dedicated to gaming. Last year, the Score Soundtrack For Interactive Media Grammy went to Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, where the presenter for the award couldn't even pronounce the game.

This year, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor got the honour, beating out the God of War: Ragnarök, Hogwarts Legacy, Stray Gods, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II soundtrack. It might seem strange that a few games on that list released in late 2022, but the Grammys is just odd like that.

With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor taking home the win, hopefully that can lessen the sting of it taking home nothing at The Game Awards.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

