Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has tough competition to beat its predecessor

It's no secret that the Star Wars franchise is one of the largest cultural phenomena in the world.

What might surprise you, however, is just how big of a deal Star Wars is in the gaming industry, with the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor set to be the 119th video game entry in the IP.

According to data analytical company GfK (thanks, Gamesindustry.biz), this means there are more Star Wars video games than any other property. And these titles add up, amassing a whopping £492 million from physical sales and landing as the sixth biggest video game IP in the UK.

Within this umbrella of games, Survivor's predecessor Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order comes in at a respectable sixth when looking solely at Star Wars launches in the UK, so we'll have to wait and see how the titles stack up against each other.

Perhaps Survivor will aim higher, taking on the franchise's biggest names like The Force Unleashed and even Star Wars Battlefront, which is currently the IP's biggest boxed title.

Although the frequency of game releases has reduced, fans' appetites for them certainly haven't, especially when it comes to a property as beloved and enduring as Star Wars.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga clocks in at fourth on GfK's chart, and out of EA's modern entries only Star Wars Squadrons missed a top ten placement.

And that's not to mention growth over time. Hugely popular entries in the franchise such as 2005's Star Wars: Battlefront II garnered a fan base more gradually.

In terms of overall best sellers in the UK, Fallen Order clocks in at eighth by GfK's measurement, so yet again it seems Survivor has some big shoes to fill.