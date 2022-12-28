Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has "no explicit" violence

HQ

With less than three months to go until the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Singapore's IMDA has now age rated the game, which offers some insight on the level of violence, sex, profanity and dark themes we can expect. And as expected, being a Disney franchise, it's not a whole lot of any of these. Here is the motivation on why the game is rated Advisory 16:

"Throughout the game, there are frequent scenes of moderate violence where the player character will engage a variety of enemies such as droids, creatures and stormtroopers in melee battle. The strongest scenes depict characters being impaled or having limbs cut off by lightsabers, but there are no explicit details or bloodletting portrayed. These are appropriate under the ADV16 guidelines which allow "realistic but not excessively graphic violence with depiction of blood".

There is also some use of crude language such as "damn", "hell" and "bastard", which are seen in the English subtitles."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on March 17.