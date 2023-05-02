Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has hit a huge player count on Steam

HQ

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has hit a concurrent Steam player count of 67,855, which has battered the record set by its predecessor of 46,550 players on the digital gaming platform.

The data comes from SteamDB, and shows that even with the review scores for the game sitting at Mixed at the time of writing, this hasn't stopped gamers from flocking en masse to the action adventure title.

Apart from the performance issues, which Respawn are working to fix in the coming days, weeks, and months, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has received some strong reviews from critics, with many calling it a great sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Check out our review if you're looking to buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.