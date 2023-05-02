Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has hit a huge player count on Steam

Even with review bombing and poor performance, Star Wars fans have flocked to the game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has hit a concurrent Steam player count of 67,855, which has battered the record set by its predecessor of 46,550 players on the digital gaming platform.

The data comes from SteamDB, and shows that even with the review scores for the game sitting at Mixed at the time of writing, this hasn't stopped gamers from flocking en masse to the action adventure title.

Apart from the performance issues, which Respawn are working to fix in the coming days, weeks, and months, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has received some strong reviews from critics, with many calling it a great sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Check out our review if you're looking to buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

