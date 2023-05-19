Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets Xbox Design Lab suggestions from EA

HQ

As you surely know, Xbox Design Lab is Microsoft's initiative that lets you create your very own controllers, both the standard version and Elite. You can customize everything from colors, patterns, engravings, rubber grip and so on to really personalize it.

Often when major titles are launched, the publishers create Xbox Design Lab inspired by their games, and that is exactly what EA now has done with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. You can check out the result below for both the standard and Elite versions.

Don't forget to read our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review where we tell you everything about it you need to know it - and which of the two controller options do you prefer?