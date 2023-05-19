Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets Xbox Design Lab suggestions from EA

Here are two controllers based on Cal Kestis' latest adventure.

As you surely know, Xbox Design Lab is Microsoft's initiative that lets you create your very own controllers, both the standard version and Elite. You can customize everything from colors, patterns, engravings, rubber grip and so on to really personalize it.

Often when major titles are launched, the publishers create Xbox Design Lab inspired by their games, and that is exactly what EA now has done with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. You can check out the result below for both the standard and Elite versions.

Don't forget to read our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review where we tell you everything about it you need to know it - and which of the two controller options do you prefer?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

