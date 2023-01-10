Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Gets Rated by the ESRB

HQ

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been rated by the ESRB, which gives us a bit more insight into what we can expect from the game as well letting us know that it is hopefully on track to reach its launch date in March.

The ESRB rating for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is T for Teen, the same as its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. This is unsurprising, but could be somewhat disappointing for those who wanted to engage in the more violent side of Star Wars or see a more adult story.

However, it seems like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn't going to be making a bold new path for itself, and will instead follow a similar gameplay loop of the first game, with Cal Kestis exploring planets while using his Jedi powers to traverse the environments.

There will be some big changes coming to the combat of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor though, and these are mostly in the way Cal uses his lightsaber. Now, he can even use a gun, too, blasting away at foes if he'd rather not get in close for melee.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches on the 17th of March for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.