Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay trailer shows us a grittier Cal

Respawn Entertainment has just shared a first look at gameplay for the upcoming and highly anticipated sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Known as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor this sequel picks up five years after the original and sees protagonist Cal Kestis continuing to survive in a world where the Empire is becoming stronger and tightening its grip on the galaxy.

As Cal evades the Sith and struggles with being one of the remaining Jedi in the galaxy, this game sees our protagonist as a more grizzled individual, with plenty of scars to prove that exact point, and the new gameplay shows how Cal has both improved his skills with the Force and with a lightsaber during the five years since Fallen Order.

Check out the gameplay below, and be prepared to continue the journey yourself when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor debuts on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles on March 17, 2023.