Star Wars Jedi: Survivor details accessibility options

HQ

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's release date is right around the corner, and while a lot of fans are eager to dive into the game on the 28th of April, there are some who may be wondering whether it will have options that can make Cal Kestis' latest adventure more accessible to them.

In a new blog post from Respawn, we can see that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is taking some big steps in accessibility. Of course, your usual options are there, like adding subtitles or changing the overall difficulty, but there are also some interesting options to change the gameplay of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

You can get an assist with navigating through the game, change button mashing options, and even use Slow Mode, something that Respawn seems particularly proud of. In combat and platforming, Slow Mode does as the name suggests, slowing the pace of the game down to give everyone a chance to face the challenge the game is giving them.

What do you think of these accessibility options? Check out the full list here.