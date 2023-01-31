Star Wars Jedi: Survivor delayed to April

HQ

It seems like February and March are going to be chock-full of anticipated games, but one of the biggest ones has found another zombie game than Resident Evil 4 to go up against.

The developers over at Respawn reveal that they've decided to delay Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from March 17 to April 28 because they need more time for polish to live up to the team's reputation and our expectations.

I doubt wrestling and golf fans are complaining, as this gives WWE 2K23 and EA Sports PGA Tour some more breathing room, but you can be sure the folks over Dambuster Studios and THQ aren't happy about Cal Kestis' new adventure now launching on the same day as Dead Island 2.