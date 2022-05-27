Cookies

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor confirmed for 2023 with teaser trailer

Cal Kestis and BD-1 return five years later.

Four months ago, Respawn finally confirmed they are working on the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order yours truly and a few others reported on last year, so many hoped and believed we'd learn more at Star Wars Celebration. We sure did.

Respawn decided to take part in tonight's show with the first teaser trailer for what we now officially know is called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This shows Cal Kestis and BD-1 five years after the original finding what might be another surviving Jedi while being hunted by the Sith. Expect to learn more specific details in the coming months, as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to launch sometime (I'm hearing early because it was originally slated for this fall) in 2023.

