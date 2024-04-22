English
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor comes to Game Pass on Thursday

PC and Xbox owners will be able to play Respawn's great game for "free".

Someone pushed the publish button before planned earlier today, so this might not be a giant surprise. Not that this stops it from being a very pleasant one.

Electronic Arts confirms that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be added to EA's Play List, which means it's also coming to PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, on the 25th of April.

This will let even more of you play what Ben thought was a great game when it launched one year ago and yours truly enjoyed an even better version of thanks to multiple updates late last year.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

