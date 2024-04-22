Star Wars Jedi: Survivor comes to Game Pass on Thursday

HQ

Someone pushed the publish button before planned earlier today, so this might not be a giant surprise. Not that this stops it from being a very pleasant one.

Electronic Arts confirms that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be added to EA's Play List, which means it's also coming to PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, on the 25th of April.

This will let even more of you play what Ben thought was a great game when it launched one year ago and yours truly enjoyed an even better version of thanks to multiple updates late last year.