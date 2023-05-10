Star Wars Jedi: Survivor beat Fallen Order's launch sales

HQ

When the physical sales data arrived for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it showed that the game had a strong opening, but not on the same level as that of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. This led many to believe that while still successful, the first title out-performed the sequel commercially. This seemingly would be incorrect.

Gamesindustry.biz's Christopher Dring has taken to Twitter to reveal a bit of extra information relating to Survivor's launch, and here we are told that Survivor actually outsold Fallen Order by around 30%, and that this is because the digital sales were significantly higher this time around.

So, while physical sales of Survivor dropped behind Fallen Order, digital sales were so much higher that the game had a much larger launch than its predecessor.

This is pretty much what we would expect in this era of gaming, as physical sales have been dwindling across the board over the years, all while consumers tend toward digital copies of games now.