Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and God of War III creator leaves EA and Respawn

HQ

Before the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Stig Asmussen was best known as the creator director of God of War III, so it's safe to say he's delivered a trio of excellent games after releasing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor earlier this year. It seemed like he was set to make it four after sharing his hopes of making a Star Wars trilogy several times, but that's not happening.

Jason Schreier's always reliable sources have revealed that Stig Asmussen has left Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts. EA's spokesperson makes it sound like they ended their relationship on good terms by stating he wants "to pursue other adventures".

Maybe he just felt it was time for a rest after close to a decade of intense work, but it's also interesting that this happens just months after reiterating his trilogy dream and probably around the same time as serious talks about the third game started. We'll see if Asmussen clears things up in a farewell message or something. Either way, may the Force be with you, Stig.