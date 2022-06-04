Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's BD-1 is getting its own Lego set

HQ

Over the last weekend, the Star Wars Celebration event gave us plenty of reasons to be excited. Whether it was The Mandalorian Season 3, The Bad Batch Season 2, or for gamers around the world, the unveiling of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, there really was something for everyone.

And that includes Lego fans, as following up the reveal of the next stage of Cal Kestis' journey, Lego has unveiled a brick version of Kestis' loyal droid companion BD-1.

That's right, fans of the game series will be able to build their own BD-1 soon. The set contains 1062 pieces and makes for a BD-1 that stands 31cm tall, and even boasts posable joints and a head that can be tilted forward and backwards. For complete authenticity, the Lego droid also comes with a stim canister compartment.

The set costs £89.99, and is currently up for pre-order. As for when shipping is expected to take place, that is planned for August 1. You can put your order in for a set right here.