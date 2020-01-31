LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Ghost Recon: Breakpoint - Terminator Live Event Livestream
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sells more than 8 million copies

Respawn's Star Wars adventure has done better than initially expected.

While the Star Wars movies in the new trilogy have been a little lacklustre (that said, we're rather fond of Rogue One and Solo), the same cannot be said for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

During EA's financial report late Thursday, they revealed (as pointed out by Niko Partner analyst Daniel Ahmad on Twitter) that the game has now passed 8 million sold copies. Therefore, EA has now raised its expectations for the title and it is now expected to sell 10 million units by March 31, 2020 (the old number was 6 to 8 million - but the game has reached that already).

According to Ahmad, EA also "said that they will plan to expand the Star Wars IP in order to meet the demands of the broad player base. In other words they'll continue to release live service games that are multiplayer focused, but also consider more single player titles too."

We really enjoyed Jedi: Fallen Order and to find out why you should check out our review below.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Related texts

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderScore

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"This is the best Star Wars title that EA has released since it acquired the license to make games set in A Galaxy Far, Far Away."



Loading next content