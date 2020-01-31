Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sells more than 8 million copies

While the Star Wars movies in the new trilogy have been a little lacklustre (that said, we're rather fond of Rogue One and Solo), the same cannot be said for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

During EA's financial report late Thursday, they revealed (as pointed out by Niko Partner analyst Daniel Ahmad on Twitter) that the game has now passed 8 million sold copies. Therefore, EA has now raised its expectations for the title and it is now expected to sell 10 million units by March 31, 2020 (the old number was 6 to 8 million - but the game has reached that already).

According to Ahmad, EA also "said that they will plan to expand the Star Wars IP in order to meet the demands of the broad player base. In other words they'll continue to release live service games that are multiplayer focused, but also consider more single player titles too."

We really enjoyed Jedi: Fallen Order and to find out why you should check out our review below.