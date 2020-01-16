Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order pre-order content unlocked for all

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has just received a brand new patch to add some content to the game, as detailed on Reddit, including various fixes and improvements as well.

For example, Bounty Hunters sometimes got stuck in Zeffo, which is now solved, and Photomode has been altered so the camera doesn't explode rockets and interact with trigger volumes in the game.

Also, the collision has been improved on Ilum; the bug causing the elevator in the last level to disappear has been solved; language translations are updated; overlapping text in Photomode has been solved; the Albuno Wyyyschokk tactical guide entry should now appear for all players; and the team has fixed the issue where Gorgara would disappear on Dathomir.

In terms of content, the pre-order content is now live for all players too, including:

Orange Lightsaber Blade Color

Mygeeto Campaign Lightsaber Hilt

Umbaran Campaign Lightsaber Hilt

Bee-D-1 Skin

Gold Squadron Stinger Mantis Skin

What are you most excited to try?

