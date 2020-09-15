Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the highlight of Deals With Gold this week

You're watching Advertisements

This week's Deals With Gold are now available, allowing Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to access big discounts for several Xbox One and Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One) games.

We think the highlight has to be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, with a 50% discount, but Titanfall 2, Need for Speed: Heat, Forza Horizon 4, Borderlands 3, and Desperados III, are other Xbox One titles well deserving of attention. As for Xbox 360 games, Conan, Darksiders II, Skate 3, and virtually all Call of Duty games on the platform are the biggest stars.

There are, however, other games you might want to check out, and you can do so by clicking right here.

This week's Deals With Gold will end on September 21.