Respawn and EA are onto big things with Apex Legends, but they also added another hit to the catalog in November of last year, which is when Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order released to introduced us to Cal Kestis.

We really enjoyed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is why we're actually revisiting it on our live page from 15:00 GMT (16:00 CET), where Sam will be testing it out himself.