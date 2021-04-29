Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series

And those of us who already own the game on the older consoles will get it for free.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Respawn was kind enough to make Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order quite a bit better on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series back in January, so one would think they'd done their part and started focusing on the sequel these days. Not quite.

Lucasfilm reveals that real PS5 and Xbox Series versions of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are in the works and will be released this summer. While we're not told much besides that, the promise of "a number of technical improvements" and free upgrades for those of us who already own it is enough to get me excited at least. Especially since you can get it for cheap by taking advantage of the sales going on right now on all platforms.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Related texts

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderScore

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"This is the best Star Wars title that EA has released since it acquired the license to make games set in A Galaxy Far, Far Away."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy