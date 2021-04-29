Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series

You're watching Advertisements

Respawn was kind enough to make Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order quite a bit better on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series back in January, so one would think they'd done their part and started focusing on the sequel these days. Not quite.

Lucasfilm reveals that real PS5 and Xbox Series versions of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are in the works and will be released this summer. While we're not told much besides that, the promise of "a number of technical improvements" and free upgrades for those of us who already own it is enough to get me excited at least. Especially since you can get it for cheap by taking advantage of the sales going on right now on all platforms.