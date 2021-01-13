Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has now been optimised for next-gen consoles

You're watching Advertisements

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has joined the growing number of titles to receive an upgrade to the next generation. The Respawn Entertainment developed game now runs at 60FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series, and the overall dynamic resolution range has been improved on some systems. The next-gen upgrade is absolutely free and you can download it now.

We would advise that you take a look at the full list of changes here, as improvements aren't the same across the board for each console. Post-processing has been improved to 4K on the Xbox Series X, for example, whereas on the Xbox Series S, the only improvement has been the improved framerate to 60FPs.

Thanks, GamesSpew.