Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has more than 10 million players

Respawn Entertainment's Cal Kestis-headlined adventure Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order amassed quite the player base according to EA's recently shared Q4 and full-year 2020 financial results. In the document, which you can find here, it was shared that the single-player experience set in the Star Wars universe amassed a player base of more than 10 million unique players.

Did you play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and if so, what did you think of the game? Let us know below, and don't forget to check out the new content that just hit the game, which you can read more about here.