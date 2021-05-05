Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order free with Stadia Pro

Stadia Pro didn't miss out on the Star Wars day festivities.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Normally, we tend to talk about the games we get each month with the more established Xbox Live Gold and PS Plus, and it's easy to forget that Google is doing the same thing for Stadia with their Pro subscription. And they usually offer really great games as well. Like in May.

They took the opportunity during May the 4th to announce that all Stadia Pro subscribers is getting Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order this month together with previously revealed Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number and Floor Kids.

A pretty good month, or what do you think of these offerings?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Related texts

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderScore

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"This is the best Star Wars title that EA has released since it acquired the license to make games set in A Galaxy Far, Far Away."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy