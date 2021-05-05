Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order free with Stadia Pro

You're watching Advertisements

Normally, we tend to talk about the games we get each month with the more established Xbox Live Gold and PS Plus, and it's easy to forget that Google is doing the same thing for Stadia with their Pro subscription. And they usually offer really great games as well. Like in May.

They took the opportunity during May the 4th to announce that all Stadia Pro subscribers is getting Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order this month together with previously revealed Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number and Floor Kids.

A pretty good month, or what do you think of these offerings?