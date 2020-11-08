English
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order comes to EA Play on November 10

Coincidentally at the same time EA Play becomes part of Xbox Game Pass.

Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is coming to EA Play very soon, in fact, it's coming on the exact same day that the subscription-based service joins Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass, November 10.

The title of which received several Game of the Year nods became an instant success, after EA's previous Star Wars game, Star Wars Battlefront 2 had a rocky launch. Due to the dual importance of the dates, both fans of Star Wars, EA Play, and Game Pass will likely find themselves wielding the force on a title that "plays best on Xbox Series X/S."

Are you planning on heading to a Galaxy Far Far Away on Tuesday?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

