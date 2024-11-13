Star Wars is "running out of ways to create nostalgia"

HQ

Disney's version of Star Wars has taken its lumps. Whether fairly or unfairly in your eyes, the Mouse's version of a galaxy far, far away has failed to unify fans over little except perhaps Tony Gilroy's Andor. But considering the amount of projects that have been released, and the many more still in the works, things aren't looking great.

According to an article by The Hollywood Reporter, Star Wars has basically become its own ecosystem within Hollywood. It doesn't work like anything else, as there are many projects currently being created in tandem. Taika Waititi has a film, Shawn Levy has a film, James Mangold has a film, you get the idea. Rarely will these not have crossovers, which leads to a lot of parallel work.

"You're being asked to create the new New Testament," a source who had worked on previous movies told THR. "And no one can agree on anything and there's a lot of second guessing about meanings." Another source familiar with the process noted: "Star Wars is a nostalgia-based enterprise and they are running out of ways to create nostalgia."

On the TV side of things, apparently there aren't the same problems. That arm apparently has a lot of freedom in changing the core of Lucas' work, which is interesting, considering so much of it still lingers on nostalgia, besides perhaps Andor and the recently cancelled The Acolyte.