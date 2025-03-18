Star Wars: Hunters will be shut down later this year

HQ

It's really not a great time to be a new live-service game. Following the catastrophic failure of Concord, the cancellation of Hyenas at the last minute, the sunsetting of XDefiant, several games that fit this bill are being either shuttered or sunset or canned altogether, and now another is joining this list.

Zynga has decided to pull the plug on its free-to-play live hero-shooter Star Wars: Hunters, despite having plans to expand the game and debut it on additional platforms later this year. As it stands, the project is only available on Switch and mobile devices, and clearly it's reception has not been excellent by playing fans, as the game will be sunset before it comes to PC, with no new content additions planned after mid-April.

Speaking about the decision, Zynga states: "We understand this news may be disappointing and want to assure you that this decision was not made lightly. Your passion and dedication to the game and its community have meant the world to us, and we are committed to providing visibility and updates throughout the transition process."

As per what the immediate future holds for Star Wars: Hunters, we're told that Season 5 will be extended on March 25 to last a further three weeks, where past events and shop bundles will return. After this, on April 15, the final content update will drop, with this adding the new support character Tuya entirely for free, as well as some additional in-game content. However, at this point, the in-game shop will be disabled, but the Ranked Mode leaderboard will continue to operate as usual.

This will then lead Star Wars: Hunters to October 1, when the game will be officially shut down and sunset and taken offline.

