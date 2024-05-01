Star Wars: Hunters to launch in June

HQ

If you forgot that Star Wars: Hunters existed, you wouldn't be the only one. The game has had a rather lengthy development, but it seems like this is now behind it, as Zynga is ready to put the game into the hands of fans around the world.

It has been revealed that the game will be debuting on Switch, iOS, and Android on June 4, 2024, bringing with it maps inspired by some of the greatest locations in a galaxy far, far away (such as Hoth and Endor), and a slate of character archetypes that pokes fun at the science-fiction universe, perhaps by seeing two Jawas stacked on top of each other in a trench coat (this character is known as Utooni).

To mark the announcement, pre-registration for the game has now arrived, as well as a new cinematic trailer, which you can see in full below for a better glimpse at the upcoming title.