Star Wars: Hunters receives its first gameplay trailer

HQ

HQ

Developer Zynga yesterday offered us our first glimpse at gameplay for its team-based action title set within the Star Wars universe. The latest trailer for Star Wars: Hunters shows eight of the game's characters battling it out within some pretty familiar looking locations.

"Today's gameplay reveal gives players their first look at the Hunters in action, showcasing eight of the dynamic characters which will be available at launch," said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. "Our teams at NaturalMotion and Boss Alien are excited for fans to enter the fray and compete for galaxy-wide glory in the Arena next year."

If you're interested in the game, you can pre-register now ahead of launch for the chance to earn some exclusive in-game items. New items will become available here each time the game meets its next 250,000 sign-up milestone.

Star Wars: Hunters is set to release some time in 2022 on Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. You can take a look at the brand-new trailer in the video above.