Star Wars: Hunters

Star Wars: Hunters is coming to PC

It will get an Early Access launch in 2025, with playtests planned for as soon as later this year.

If you've been eagerly watching the action unfold in Star Wars: Hunters but have remained on the side-lines since you prefer not to play multiplayer hero-shooters on mobile and Nintendo Switch, then we have some good news for you.

Natural Motion Games has announced that they will be bringing Star Wars: Hunters to PC in the New Year. This will actually see players able to get a taste of the game from as soon as December when the first of two playtests will be offered, but the actual main launch (which won't even be a "main launch" as they're instead aiming for an Early Access debut) will be saved for January 28, 2025.

As for how the PC version will differ to the mobile and Switch editions, we're told that it will have custom keybindings and improved visual fidelity, but that there will also be crossplay and cross-progression offered, as well as a new map and hunter arriving for all players.

Check out the PC announcement trailer below.

Star Wars: Hunters

