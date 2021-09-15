Star Wars: Hunters has been pushed back to 2022

HQ

Zynga's new free-to-play Star Wars title Hunters has had its release date sneakily pushed back to 2022. Originally, when the title was unveiled this February, it was given a release window of 2021, but the date was revised within a brand-new cinematic trailer. No statement regarding the delay has been issued directly by Zynga, so it's unclear just what might have informed the decision.

The new trailer is purely cinematic, and sadly, it doesn't offer a glimpse of gameplay, but it is still more substantial than the 26-second teaser released earlier this year. Within the trailer, we get to see many familiar faces from the Star Wars universe such as Boba Fett and Chewbacca engaging in battle within a colosseum. You can take a look at the action in the video above.