Star Wars: Hunters delayed to 2023

Star Wars: Hunters was initially planned to be released in 2021, but this didn't happen and it was delayed to 2022. Well, now Zynga has announced yet another delay, and it turns out it isn't coming this year either, as it now has a premiere planned for 2023.

In a Twitter post, Zynga writes that this is necessary to "meet the high expectations" and continues:

"We understand game delays are frustrating, however, our top priority is ensuring players will have the best possible experience in the Arena."

Star Wars: Hunters is so far only announced for smartphones and Switch, and is a team-based game in which you play 4v4 in well known Star Wars environments, and letting you play as either Rebel Alliance or Galactic Empire. It has been soft launched in a few territories since 2021 for Android, which Zynga says has helped them a lot to make the game better.