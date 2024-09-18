Star Wars has become way too serious according to Donald Glover

The actor who famously portrayed the charismatic Lando in Solo: A Star Wars Story, thinks the films about a galaxy far, far away have become far too serious. He wants to make Star Wars fun again, as he told The Wall Street Journal in an interview.

"I just want it to be fun, like, as a Star Wars fan myself, I think it's important that there just needs to be more fun being had"

Glover developed his thoughts in more detail, saying:

"It's very hard to have fun right now. It's tough because there are very serious things happening, and those are the only things that connect us, weirdly, so I get why things are serious, but, part of the human experience, I believe, is we have a responsibility to have enjoyment. And I just feel like we're lacking in that department"

He also went on to criticise recent films and their focus on the Skywalker family.

"Star Wars, I love it, but sometimes it be super serious. Sometimes it be, like, way too serious. It's like everything that has to do with the Skywalkers, is like so serious. Lando, I think the best part about him is he's a scoundrel, you know, and I feel like people can relate to that. So, I want to just bring fun to 'Star Wars'. I just want it to be fun"

Whether Mr Glover, who is still working on the Lando film, will succeed in making Star Wars 'fun' again is something that remains to be seen. But it would be nice to have less focus on the Skywalkers from now on, that much we can all agree on.

Or what do you think, does Glover have a point with what he says?