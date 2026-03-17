Star Wars: Galactic Racer will get a physical release rollout

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With more and more games going for a digital-only rollout, it feels somewhat nostalgic to see a video game boldly declare it'll come in a box that you can hold in your hands, and require a disc you need to pop in the console. It might be more for show than anything else these days, with day one updates and whatnot, but there's still an audience out there for physical games.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer knows this, and publisher Secret Mode and Plaion are teaming up to deliver a full physical release rollout. Plaion will be the global physical distributor for Star Wars: Galactic Racer, and is already preparing for its launch later this year.

"We are delighted to partner with Secret Mode to bring Star Wars: Galactic Racer to the global physical market," said Plaion CEO Craig McNicol in a statement. "Securing the mandate for worldwide physical distribution of such an exciting title underscores the strength of our retail relationships, our expert teams around the world and our extensive experience within the physical games space. We are committed to delivering top-tier products to players everywhere and look forward to a strong global launch."

Alison Fraser, Secret Mode's publishing commercial director added: "We at Secret Mode are delighted to announce Plaion as our trusted physical distribution partner to help deliver global success on our recently announced game, Star Wars: Galactic Racer. We have full confidence in their experience and expertise and look forward to working together to bring this exhilarating racing game to both new and long-standing fans of the beloved franchise."

Star Wars: Galactic Racer comes to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2026.