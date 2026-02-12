Star Wars: Galactic Racer trailer features abused Pit Droids, Carbonite freezing threats, and a launch window

HQ

Now that's podracing! It's hard to see any gameplay for Star Wars: Galactic Racer and not feel the need to shout the iconic phrase from the rooftops. But for good reason as the latest gameplay does seem to suggest that Fuse Games has nailed the feeling of intense racing in the Star Wars universe.

The latest trailer shows off more striking gameplay and also sees how some of the narrative elements will work in-game, including knocked out pilots losing their minds and abusing Pit Droids and threatening to freeze other pilots in Carbonite, and ultimately showing off some of the stunning locales as well.

But this wasn't all. The trailer also confirmed that we'll be playing Galactic Racer sometime in 2026. We don't have a firm date just yet, but we do know it's set to arrive this calendar year.

Check out the latest glimpse of gameplay below.