Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic will be out before 2030

During The Game Awards last Friday, LucasFilm surprised everyone by announcing Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, the first single-player game in the acclaimed series since 2005. And to make things even better, Casey Hudson is leading the development, the same Hudson who also made Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect games.

But when will it be released? We barely had time to report and announce the game before Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier appeared on Bluesky with bad news, explaining that the studio developing the title was founded as recently as this year and that we definitely cannot expect the game before 2030.

Schreier is normally held in high regard, but not everyone agrees with his analysis of the situation. One of those who doesn't is the aforementioned Casey Hudson, who wrote the following on social media in an apparent response to Schreier's conclusion:

"Don't worry about the 'not until 2030' rumors. The game will be out before then. I'm not getting any younger!"

Although it sounds promising, both we and the fans are expecting an adventure that is as lavish as it is massive - and these take time to make. Casey himself admits that they are in "early development" and if development started this year with a brand new studio, the question is really how far they can actually get before 2030.

What do you think, will they be ready for release by 2029 or earlier, or will it be 2030 or later?