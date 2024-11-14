Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi is now regarded as a little less child friendly

HQ

In a rather surprising turn of events the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has decided to take another look at Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi and re-classify the 1983 film using the modern standards.

The film has been upgraded from a U for Universal to PG for Parental Guidance, and as for the reason behind the change in rating (albeit a minor change), the BBFC states that the main reason is for the violence, which includes:

"A man is repeatedly electrocuted and reacts in pain. A villain's hand is cut off at the wrist; however, there is limited detail. A woman is fed to a fantastical creature. A man is thrown to his death; however, his death is not shown on screen. There are also laser gun fights, aerial dogfights, and fight scenes which include masked blows and the occasional use of improvised weapons."

There is note to the threat and horror of the film, and how there are "scenes in which characters are threatened at gunpoint and held hostage," among other things, as well as "female dancers wear revealing outfits". There is not much else among the rating however, as the BBFC notes only brief injury detail, limited alcohol and smoking, brief undetailed disturbing images, and a few death scenes.

Essentially, if you were planning on letting your kid go and see a version of Return of the Jedi in cinemas today, now you'll have to go with them.