Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope is being dubbed into Welsh

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Next year, in 2027, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope will be celebrating its 50th anniversary, which by extension means the iconic sci-fi franchise will be doing so too. While Disney and Lucasfilm likely has plenty more in store to mark this amazing milestone, one treat has already been confirmed, as the movie that started it all is set to be getting a brand new language dub.

As confirmed on StarWars.com, A New Hope is being dubbed into Welsh for the first time, with this new version of the legendary movie set to premiere later this year, on Christmas Day 2026, being broadcast on the Welsh S4C and its platforms.

The dub is being produced by S4C and the Welsh government via Creative Wales, and we have a few other interesting details about the project to share, namely that the title will be Star Wars: Gobaith Newydd, and some of the various voice performers are quite recognisable names from the country.

Matthew Rhys will be appearing as Han Solo, Rhys Ifans as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Princess Leia, Mark Lewis as Darth Vader, and Osian Morgan will take on Luke Skywalker duties. Adding to these five are Llyr Ifans as C-3PO, Nia Roberts as Aunt Beru, Richard Harrington as Grand Moff Tarkin, Owain Arthur as Red Leader, and Rhodri Meili as Gold Leader.

With this infrastructure now in place, one has to wonder whether or not The Empire Strikes Back or Return of the Jedi will receive similar treatments soon too.