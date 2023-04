HQ

There have been extremely few reasons to look forward to Xbox' Games with Gold line-ups the last few years, but next month's selection does at least include a beloved classic.

Microsoft has announced that the following games will be Games with Gold in May:



Star Wars Episode I: Racer the entire month



Hoa from May 16 - June 15



So we'll at least have some fun with Aspyr's new version of the podracing title, and Hoa sounds like an okay puzzle-platformer.