Star Wars Episode I: Racer delayed indefinitely

Yesterday we were supposed to have seen the release of Star Wars Episode I: Racer for Switch, but the force hasn't been with the developer Aspyr, and the studio had the following to share on Twitter yesterday, a few hours before the planned release:

"We are so excited to share Star Wars Episode l: Racer with you soon! Unfortunately, due to the ongoing work from home requirements across the industry, the game will be further delayed on Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4. We'll be back with an update as soon as possible."

The Playstation 4 version had been delayed prior and does not have a new release date, and now this is true for the Switch version as well. Hopefully, the delay won't be too bad and that we'll be able to scream "Now this is pod racing!" sometime during the summer at least.